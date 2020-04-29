Treat of the Day: Twin City Mission, Aggieland Outfitters partner to collect canned goods

Twin City Mission and Aggieland Outfitters are continuing to collect non-perishable food items for families served by the Mission's Youth & Family Services Family Support Specialists.

On Tuesday, the two teamed up for a third food drive, but it won't be their last: the Twin City Mission truck will be again parked at Aggieland Outfitters on University Drive in College Station on Thursday, April 30, 11 a.m. until 2 p.m.

PREVIOUS REPORT:

Twin City Mission is partnering with Aggieland Outfitters for a FOOD4KIDS Food Drive. It started after one of Twin City Missions' families had a need for food.

"A lot of families that we serve are low-income families and then with the COVID-19 pandemic, you know, a lot of them are out of jobs," said Johnny Martinez, Twin City Mission Family Support Specialist.

Tuesday morning staff with Twin City Mission were collecting canned goods and non-perishable items.

"This is just one way where we can at least put food on their table for them today while we as a community try to rebuild and reopen and get things back open again," said Ron Crozier with Twin City Mission.