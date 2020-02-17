Treat of the Day: Two CSISD students advance to Houston-area spelling bee

Sammy Shankar, an eighth-grade student at A&M Consolidated Middle School, and Kelly Ding, a seventh-grade student at College Station Middle School, will represent the Brazos Valley at the Houston Public Media Spelling Bee on Feb. 29.

Shankar took first place and Ding was the runner-up in the Zone 9 Regional Spelling Bee on Feb. 8 at Rudder High School. The students competed against dozens of area peers in third through eighth grade.

In 2017, Ding participated in the Houston Public Media bee and tied for fifth place. This will be Shankar’s first appearance in the HPM Spelling Bee. However, Shankar's brother Sujay competed in 2013 and tied for fifth place.

News 3’s Kathleen Witte served as the pronouncer for the Zone 9 Regional Spelling Bee.

Sammy’s winning word was “rubefacient.”

