A Texas Department of Transportation employee has received the Gibb Gilchrist award.

At a conference last week, the Gilchrist award was given to Chad Bohne, the deputy district engineer for TxDOT.

Every year, the award recognizes a TxDOT employee for outstanding service to the organization.

The award's namesake, Gibb Gilchrist, was a state highway engineer and former president of Texas A&M University.