Congratulations to Bryan police officer Kenny Gaston. After 26 years on the force, he is retiring.

Officer Gaston has received numerous commendations over the years, and his fellow officers say he has been a helpful and enjoyable partner.

The public is invited to wish Ofc. Gaston well on his next chapter. A celebration is planned for Wednesday, Oct. 30 at 3 p.m. at the Bryan Police Department.