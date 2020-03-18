Treat of the Day: Walk-On's Bistreaux delivers meals to grocery store, hospital, daycare staff

While some of us are practicing social distancing and social isolation, other members of the Brazos Valley community aren’t able to take a day off.

Walk-On’s Sports Bistreaux decided to reward those workers by making and delivering meals to them. That included staff at H-E-B, CHI St. Joseph Health, Primrose School of College Station, the Kyle Field grounds crew, and Baylor Scott & White Health staff.

A representative for the restaurant says it's just a small gesture to remind our hard-working neighbors how much we all appreciate them.

