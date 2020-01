The Washington County 4-H Junior Quiz Bowl team won first place in the District 9 competition in Huntsville on Saturday.

The team, compromised of students in grades three through eight, took first prize in the horse category.

Team members included Lillian Faske, Audrey Schmidt, Cherish Faske, and Jacob Fitch.

Lillian Faske, holding the team's first place trophy and her own, won High Point Overall in the Junior Division of the Horse Quiz Bowl.