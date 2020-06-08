Treat of the Day: Wayland Moody

Earlier this year, soon-to-be Bryan High graduate Wayland Moody caused a standing ovation from a crowd of nearly 1,000.

According to Bryan ISD, it might have something to do with the fact that he is a candidate for the International Baccalaureate Diploma, is set to graduate in the Top 2% of his class while serving on the National Honor Society, as a member of Student Council, and Vikings Kicking Out Tobacco (VKOT).

Additionally, Moody was a member of the Viking band, earning "talented trumpet player" and outstanding marcher. He also participated in football, power-lifting, and track. He received an "outstanding hurdler award."

His standing ovation came back in February at the 19th Annual Brazos Valley African American Museum Appreciation Banquet, Moody was presented with more than $3,000 of combined scholarships after his numerous achievements and honors were read off. The audience of nearly 1,000 rose to their feet to give Wayland a standing ovation, and when he took to the stage to accept the scholarships, his humble and graceful words served as inspiration to all

