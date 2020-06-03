Treat of the Day: Yoemen secure prestigious internships

For the first time ever, two Cameron Yoemen have been selected to work in an internship during their senior year of high school with trusted local manufacturer and fabricator, Butler Weldments.

Landen DeLong and Bernardo Alvarez were selected through a competitive application and interview process after earning their AWS Welding Certification through Cameron Yoe High School’s Ag-Science Department to take part in the Internship.

The internship will provide an introduction to welding technology with an emphasis on basic welding laboratory principles and operating procedures to include: industrial safety and health practices, hand tool and power machine use, measurement, laboratory operating procedures, welding power sources, welding career potentials, and introduction to welding codes and standards.