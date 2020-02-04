Trial begins next week for teacher accused of inappropriate relationship

The trial for a former College Station teacher accused of having an inappropriate relationship with a student is scheduled to begin next week in the 85th District Court.

In October 2019, Stanley plead guilty to a charge of improper relationship with a student and asked the court to order a pre-sentence investigation and report.

Shortly after, Stanley's attorney says he denied the state's accusations and asked the judge to withdraw his plea, and Judge Kyle Hawthorne granted the motion.

Stanley is accused of having unwanted sexual contact with a 17-year-old high school student at the teacher's home in 2015. He is a former theater arts instructor at College Station High School.