Trial postponed for man charged with intoxication manslaughter

A local man facing criminal charges following a deadly crash in Brazos County had his case postponed.

Ruben Martinez is charged with intoxication manslaughter for the accident in May 2017 that killed a Bryan man. The accident happened on the feeder road of Highway 6 between OSR and FM 2818.

Troopers say blood tests for Martinez returned positive for alcohol, cocaine, and marijuana. Troopers also noted there were beer cans found at the scene of the crash.

According to investigators, Martinez slammed his pickup truck head-on into Steve Williford's vehicle. Williford, 21, died on the scene of the crash.

According to the Brazos County District Attorney, his case was postponed Monday due to another trial.