Trio arrested after drugs found in Bryan home near Northgate

College Station police executing a search warrant Thursday morning at a home in Bryan arrested three people on multiple drug-related charges.

Linda Hagler, 20, Hunter Swinney, 19, and Alexander Gueno, 20, were taken into custody at their house in the 3900 block of Oaklawn Drive.

According to police, officers found multiple baggies of dried mushrooms in at least two of the bedrooms, 80 doses of LSD and 80 grams of THC concentrate.

All three were booked into the Brazos County jail.