Texas DPS and ICE conducting joint traffic operations in Grimes County

More than a dozen state troopers are in Grimes County on Thursday conducting a joint task force traffic enforcement operation in the area.

Both the Grimes County Sheriff and Navasota Police Chief confirmed the operation is being led by the Texas Department of Public Safety along with officers from the U.S. Department of Homeland Security.

They are also receiving assistance from the Grimes County Sheriff's Office, said Sheriff Don Sowell.

Several KBTX viewers have said most of the traffic stops are happening south of Navasota along Highway 6.

A spokesman for DPS did not have any information immediately available about the work. We have also left messages from ICE media representatives in both San Antonio and Houston to gather more information.

The Navasota Police Department is not assisting with the operation, said Chief Shawn Myatt.