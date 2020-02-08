Troopers identify men killed in fiery Highway 6 crash on Friday

Troopers have released the names of the two men who lost their lives in a fiery head-on collision that occurred on Friday in Robertson County.

It happened just before 3:00 p.m. near the county line on Highway 6 south of Hearne.

Killed were Nicholas King, 19, of Woodway and Malcom Carlson, 50 of Georgetown.

Investigators said King was driving a Jeep and failed to slow down for a semi that slowed down in the southbound lanes of SH 6 to make a turn.

In an effort to avoid hitting the semi, troopers said King swerved his Jeep into oncoming traffic in the northbound lanes and was struck by a Toyota pickup truck driven by Carlson.

There were no passengers in either vehicle.