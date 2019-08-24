Tropical Depression Five Forms; soon to be Dorian

The National Hurricane Center named Tropical Depression Five in the South Atlantic Saturday morning. Forecast data suggest Tropical Storm Dorian will form as early as Sunday morning.

A small low pressure system the National Hurricane Center has been monitoring showed enough signs to be classified as a tropical depression by 10am CDT Saturday. The center of this newly formed tropical development is located 805 miles east-southeast of Barbados. Currently, the depression is moving to the west at 12mph. Satellite data estimate sustained wind at 35mph.

Upper-level winds are keeping this tropical depression from intensifying further at this time. In the coming days, the system should move into a more favorable area for intensification, likely allowing Tropical Storm Dorian to form by Sunday.

While it may fight drier air in the mid-levels of the atmosphere through the week, warm water and more relaxed upper-level winds suggest that this could become the next hurricane of the 2019 Atlantic Hurricane Season. The current forecast from the National Hurricane Center points a Category 1 Hurricane toward Puerto Rico or the Dominican by the middle of the upcoming week.

A tropical wave near the east coast of Florida also has a high chance for development by the end of the weekend or early in the upcoming week. A tropical depression could form before moving away from the East Coast, north through the Western Atlantic.