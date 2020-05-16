Tropical Depression One forms off the coast of Florida

The first tropical depression has formed in the Atlantic Basin east of the central Florida coast. As of Saturday evening, Tropical Depression One had sustained winds of 35 mph with higher gusts. Additional organization of the depression is expected into Sunday morning where it is expected to strengthen into a tropical storm. Tropical Storm Watches are out for portions of the North Carolina coastline. If this happens, it will be given the name Arthur and become the first named storm of the 2020 Atlantic Hurricane season.

Over the past few years, the Atlantic Basin has seen tropical cyclones form ahead of the official start of the hurricane season. Here are a list of the storms and hurricanes that have formed prior to June 1 since 2015:

• Subtropical Storm Andrea (2019) - May 20-21

• Tropical Storm Alberto (2018) - May 25-31

• Tropical Storm Arlene (2017) - April 19-21

• Hurricane Alex (2016) - January 12-15 (very unusual to have one this early)

• Tropical Storm Bonnie (2016) - May 27-June 4

• Tropical Storm Ana (2015) - May 8-11

The last time the name Arthur used was six years ago in 2014 when Hurricane Arthur formed just east of Florida on July 1 and made landfall on July 5 as a category 2 storm in North Carolina. If a name is not retired, it will be recycled every six years.

The official start of the Atlantic Hurricane season is June 1 and lasts until November 30.

