Tropical Depression Seventeen forms in the Gulf of Mexico

The National Hurricane Center has officially classified an area of low pressure in the Gulf of Mexico as Tropical Depression Seventeen.

The latest developed system of the 2019 Atlantic Hurricane Season was located 257 miles south of Galveston, Texas as of 10am Friday. Sustained wind speeds of 35mph were noted in the first advisory issued.

A strong, October cold front sliding into the Gulf of Mexico and will merge with the center of this depression before 10pm Friday. There is a short window for this system to further strengthen to tropical storm status before the merge happens. If so, it would gain the name Olga.

From there, it will is expected to quickly downgrade to a post-tropical system as it moves toward the Lousiana Coast. Regardless, gusty wind and heavy rain is expected overnight through early Saturday morning for the Pelican State.

No direct impacts are anticipated for the Upper Texas Coast or the Brazos Valley. The strong cold front that arrived Friday morning is the main driver to move the rain and wind associated with this tropical depression into Louisiana.