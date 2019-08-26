Tropical Depression Six forms, forecast to be Tropical Storm Erin

As the peak of Hurricane Season grows near, tropical activity is increasing in the Atlantic Basin. The latest named system formed Monday afternoon.

As of 3pm CDT, the National Hurricane Center started issuing forecasts and advisories on Tropical Depression Six, located 295 miles southeast of Cape Hatteras, North Carolina.

As of this first update, maximum sustained winds are reported at 35 mph. This tropical depression is moving the east at 2 mph.

Significant development is not expected due to upper-level winds prohibiting deepening of this system. That being said, the official forecast from the National Hurricane Center strengthens this to Tropical Storm Erin by sunrise Tuesday.

At this time, this tropical system is not expected to impact the Untilted States Coastline. Instead, it will run parallel to the East Coast through the week.

Tropical Storm Dorian continues to move closer to the edge of the Caribbean, projected to be a hurricane before skirting the southern coast of Puerto Rico then eastern side of the Dominican Republic.

Depending on how well Dorian fights drier air in the mid-levels of the atmosphere and if it can survive the mountainous terrain of Hispaniola, this could be a concern for South Florida over the upcoming weekend.