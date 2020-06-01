Tropical Depression Three forms in the southern Gulf of Mexico

The National Hurricane Center will begin issuing advisories on Tropical Depression Three Monday afternoon.

The remnants of Tropical Storm Amanda in the eastern Pacific have successfully crossed over land in Central America, dumping torrential rain across El Salvador, Guatemala, and Mexico, and re-organized in the Atlantic Basin.

The storm is expected to very slowly move westward in the Bay of Campeche over the next several days. It will likely strengthen to tropical storm status by Tuesday. When it does, it will be named Cristobal.

1st Official Forecast for Tropical Storm Three from the National Hurricane Center



The track moving toward the weekend and into next week is more uncertain. As of the first advisory issued by the National Hurricane Center, this tropical system is expected to move into the Central Gulf of Mexico by Saturday.

Many models move the system north by this coming weekend. At this time, potential impacts to Texas are uncertain. Stay tuned to the PinPoint Weather team throughout the week as we get better data, especially as a more pronounced center of circulation forms.