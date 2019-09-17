Tropical Storm Imelda forms off the Upper Texas Coast

After going with tropical depression 11 just after midday, The National Hurricane Center has decided to upgrade the system in the Gulf of Mexico to Tropical Storm Imelda with the 1pm CDT update.

The NHC has found enough organization to now name the low we have been tracking since before this past weekend. Over the course of the afternoon, Imelda is forecast to make landfall and move northward through the rest of the week tracking the center along the I-45 corridor.

Impacts : Largely, impacts for the Brazos Valley (and our subsequent forecast) remain the similar.

Two biggest notes: Concentrated areas may receive more rain, especially along I-45, than previously forecast. Totals upwards of 6" are likely in isolated spots, with the potential for more. We'll also likely see a bit more breezy conditions through the end of the week, but that shouldn't do more than be a concern for loose lawn furniture.

This will primarily be a rainfall event for at least part of Southeast Texas. Heaviest totals are still expected along the coast and deep East Texas, though we'll need to watch for areas of flooding in the Brazos Valley as early as Wednesday.

Tuesday will still bring scattered tropical downpours and an isolated storm, with more organized activity expected as early as Wednesday morning, but especially by Wednesday afternoon through early Friday.

The system will slowly move north through the end of the week, with enough moisture leftover for scattered drain and a couple storms this weekend, but the deeper moisture will move out of the area with this system by the weekend.

