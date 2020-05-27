Tropical Storm Bertha forms off South Carolina coast

Impressive overnight organization has prompted the National Hurricane Center to issue a special advisory early Wednesday morning to name Tropical Storm Bertha ahead of its landfall later today.

The NHC is expecting Bertha to make landfall later in the day Wednesday, bringing potential tropical storm force winds to the coast of South Carolina, with areas likely receiving 2 to 4 inches of rainfall, and isolated totals of 8 inches or more.

Tropical Storm Warnings are in effect for eastern portions of South Carolina.