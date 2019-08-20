Tropical Storm Chantal forms in the Atlantic

The third named storm of the 2019 Atlantic Hurricane Season was officially named Tuesday night in the far North Atlantic Ocean.

The National Hurricane Center started issuing advisories and forecast for Tropical Storm Chantal as of 10pm CDT.

Satellite estimated wind noted sustained winds at 40mph associated with Chantal. The center of this storm is 485 miles southeast of Halifax, Nova Scotia, moving to the east at 22mph.

Chantal is forecast to remain a tropical storm through the weekend but will circle the drain in the open waters of the Atlantic.

Interesting to note: Tuesday morning the National Hurricane Center only gave this system a 10% chance for development over the course of the next five days. By evening, the next named storm of the season had formed.