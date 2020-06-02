Tropical Storm Cristobal forms in the Gulf of Mexico

Observations from Hurricane Hunter aircraft have found Tropical Depression Three is now Tropical Storm Cristobal.

The storm is moving slowly westward, and is expected to linger in the far southern Gulf of Mexico for the next couple days. Model data has been more consistent in the storm taking a northward turn into the middle of, and eventually the northern Gulf of Mexico, by or before the end of this weekend.

From there, it is still too soon to tell whether Texas will see impacts. There has been a notable eastward shift in the potential track of the storm with Tuesday morning's data. IF that came to pass, heaviest rain would likely stay to the east of the Brazos Valley.

All said, it is still far too soon to discuss potential impacts regarding the storms track, and data may change drastically in the next couple days. We will continue to keep you updated.