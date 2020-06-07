Tropical Storm Cristobal officially makes landfall in Southeast Louisiana

At 5pm Sunday, Tropical Storm Cristobal officially made landfall between the Mississippi River and Grand Isle, Louisiana.

According to the National Hurricane Center, satellite, radar and surface data indicated Cristobal's center made landfall as of the hour. Maximum sustained wind near 50mph was estimated at the time, with a minimum central pressure of 992mb.

A weather reporting station on Ship Island, Mississippi, recorded a sustained wind of 48mph with a gust to 64mph. Another site near Gulfport, Mississippi reported a 46mph sustained wind and a gust to 60mph.

Tropical-storm-force wind is expected to lash portions of Louisiana and Mississippi, from New Orleans to Biloxi, through the evening and overnight hours. That wind extended outward 205 miles from the center of this storm.

4" to 8" of rain, with localized totals upwards of one foot, is expected to fall by Monday evening across portions of the Gulf Coast.

As of the 4pm forecast update, Cristobal is expected to weaken to a tropical depression by Monday afternoon near the Louisiana / Arkansas border. Heavy rain is forecast to reach Illinois and Wisconsin by mid-week.