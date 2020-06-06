Tropical Storm Cristobal sets sights on Louisiana landfall

Tropical Storm Cristobal has kept a steady forward motion throughout the day on Saturday moving into the Central Gulf of Mexico as of the 10 PM update from the National Hurricane Center. Heavy rain that has caused flooding and a few tornadoes were reported across the Sunshine State as one of the heavier outer rain bands moved inland Saturday evening.

Cristobal will continue moving northward throughout the day on Sunday before making landfall late Sunday in Louisiana. As of Saturday evening, winds are sustained at 50mph and gradual strengthening is expected before landfall with the forecast calling for winds to increase to 60mph as it approaches the Louisiana coastline.

Heavy rain, tropical storm force winds, and storm surge are expected from Louisiana to Alabama with additional impacts expected all the way down the west coast of Florida.

Since Southeast Texas remains on the western side of this system, sinking air will cause a spike in temperatures through Tuesday. A few showers from the far outer rain bands of Tropical Storm Cristobal will be possible drifting into the Brazos Valley east to west through Monday, but many may find they stay dry through the weekend and into next week. Strong wind gusts are not expected and Cristobal’s overall direct impact to the State of Texas will be minimal at best. The most impactful side effect of this system will be the heat building in by Tuesday. Highs are expected to meet or exceed records at 100° or higher and heat index values pushing 110° or greater.

As Cristobal gets swept up to the north, the humidity goes with it and though temperatures will be warm through the second half of next week, we will say goodbye to stifling heat indices.

