Tropical Storm Nestor Forms In the Gulf

Tropical storm Nestor has formed in the Gulf of Mexico. Winds as of the 1PM advisory Friday afternoon are sustained at 60 MPH. Nestor will continue to move quickly to the northeast towards the Florida Panhandle over the next 24 hours before moving inland where it is expected to weaken and reach the Atlantic by Sunday.

Tropical Storm Warnings are out from the Alabama/Mississippi border down to Yankeetown, Florida, as well as from Grand Isle, Louisiana, to the mouth of the Pearl River. Tropical storm conditions are expected to reach the warning areas later today and into the evening hours.

A Storm Surge Warning is in effect from Indian Pass to Clearwater Beach, Florida.

Heavy rain on the tune to 2 to 4 inches across the Central Gulf Coast up through the Eastern Carolinas where isolated totals may be close to 6 inches.

Nestor will stay far enough to the east to provide only minimal impacts to the state of Texas as tides will likely be elevated along the coast and sea levels will be up 3 to 5 feet this weekend.

