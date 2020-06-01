Eyes on the tropics: Development likely this week

We’ve wasted no time getting the Atlantic Hurricane season started, and we may have our third named storm before midweek.

The remnants of Tropical Storm Amanda (in the eastern Pacific) have kept a bit of organization and dumped lots of rain from El Salavador to the Yucatán Peninsula, where it now sits and slowly swirls its way westward, eventually into the Bay of Campeche later Monday.

As the system gets back over open waters, it’s likely to organize. The National Hurricane Center says we could have a tropical depression before Monday is over, but even more likely within the next couple days.

From there, we still have a lot of uncertainty with what future Cristobal would do in terms of strength and movement.

The storm system will likely wait in the far southern Gulf for most of this week, then slowly work northward toward this weekend and into next week.

Various models are focusing on the western half of the Gulf States, but it’s still far too soon to predict where this system would go after about Friday of this week.

We’ll iron out the specifics throughout the week, but it is something to watch for potential impacts by early next week. Stay tuned.

The earliest “C” storm was Colin, which was named on June 6, 2016.