Tropical development possible in the Gulf; Just a bunch of heat locally

The National Hurricane Center is monitoring a broad area of low pressure that has a high chance for tropical development over the next day or two.

An extensive area of rain and thunderstorms is sprawled across the Gulf in association with that low over the South-Central portion of the basin. Conditions seem to be conducive for additional development, and a tropical depression could form in the next few days.

This area of interest is expected to move generally westward before making landfall in Mexico.

Why?

High pressure. Specifically, high pressure over the Southwestern United States that will spend the next few days slowly meandering closer and then over Texas. With the low on the underbelly of that high's clockwise flow, it only has one way to move: due west.

For Texas, that high pressure system will bake the state. Drier air mixes down from the mid-to-low levels of the atmosphere each afternoon. Drier air is easier to heat up, allowing afternoon thermometers to reach the triple-digits for yet another time this year.

Good news (if there is any)? That drier air zaps the afternoon humidity. It will be a dry heat -- meaning there will not be much, if any, heat index to consider. What the thermometer reads in the afternoon is what it will feel like when you step outside.