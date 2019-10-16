Tropical development possible in the Gulf of Mexico ahead of the weekend

Hurricane season is far from many minds now that fall cold fronts have started passing through every couple of days.

The National Hurricane Center is monitoring an area of low pressure that moved away from Central America and into the Southern Gulf of Mexico Wednesday. Disorganized cloud cover and scattered rain increased in coverage through the day into the evening hours.

As of 7pm Wednesday, the National Hurricane gives this area of low pressure a:

• 60% chance of development over the next 48 hours

• 60% chance of development over the next 5 days

The area of interest is forecast to move northward and then to the northeast across the Western and Central Gulf of Mexico over the course of the next few days. During that time a tropical or subtropical storm could develop.

If this were to become the next named storm of the season, it would be called Nestor.

As of this time, no direct impacts are expected for the State of Texas. A weak cold front and upper-level winds are expected to steer this rainmaker toward either the Gulf Coast or Eastern Gulf of Mexico by the upcoming weekend. A high over Cuba and the Northern Caribbean and an area of low pressure swinging east across Texas Thursday should direct this away from the Upper Texas Coast.

Regardless of development, heavy rain is possible across portions of the Southeast United States late this week and weekend.

Hurricane Hunters are scheduled to fly into this potential tropical system Thursday, if necessary.

Hurricane season officially runs through November 30th.