A truck driver is recovering from injuries he received during a wreck along FM 2776 in Wixon Valley Friday evening.

According to a sergeant with the Department of Public Safety, the driver lost control of the vehicle when the tanker trailer being hauled went off the edge of the road.

The driver was airlifted to CHI St. Joseph Health in Bryan with non-life-threatening injuries.

Traffic was slow in the area while crews cleared the scene Friday night.