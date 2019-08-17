Truck rolls into College Station Apartment building

A building inspector was called to a College Station apartment complex Saturday evening after a pickup truck rolled into a unit.

It happened on the 1000 block of Autumn Circle just around 7:30 pm.

According to witnesses at the scene, the truck was being worked on in the parking lot when it began to roll down a hill into the apartment. The vehicle was unoccupied at the time.

No one was in the building at the time. A city engineer will inspect the building to make sure it is stable.

No major injuries were reported, we're told the truck did roll over the men that were working on it. They reported minor injuries.

