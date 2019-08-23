Truck rolls over while exiting Hwy 6 in South College Station

College Station police are trying to figure out what caused a driver to lose control of his truck, leading to a rollover accident.

Around 1:45 a.m. Thursday, officers were called to the southbound Highway 6 frontage road near Gateway Blvd. Police say the crash happened as the driver was exiting the highway.

At least one lane of the frontage road was shut down as crews worked the scene. It is now back open.

Police have not said if anyone was hurt in the accident. A sergeant with CSPD says there is an active investigation into the incident.