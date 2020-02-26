Truck smashes into utility pole and tree in Bryan neighborhood

Bryan police are investigating a late-night crash Tuesday involving a pickup truck that hit a utility pole and tree.

It happened just before 11:00 p.m. on Woodson Drive near College Main Street in a residential area.

The driver of the pickup truck was taken by ambulance to a local hospital but did not appear to be seriously injured.

No other vehicles were involved in the crash.

Police are investigating what caused the driver to lose control of the pickup truck.

Check back later on Wednesday for updates to this developing story.