Trucking industry moves forward amidst COVID-19

Trucking companies have been deemed essential during COVID-19, which means they're also still hiring drivers.

Black Wolf CDL training center is also considered essential to be able to train drivers.They say abiding by COVID-19 protocol had made the training process longer.

Everyone is required to wear a mask, use hand sanitizer before entering the building and consistently wipe down the trucks. They're also teaching in small groups.

Marlynda Schmid the owner of Black Wolf CDL training says they know their industry can't stop moving at a time when transporting things like medical supplies and food is so important.

"I don't think people realize that without truck drivers, things would come to a stop in a very short time. So if you see a truck drive give them a shout out because really they are essential," said Schmid.

Schmid says most companies are requiring drivers to practice social distancing and wear face coverings.