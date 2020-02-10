Trump campaign looks beyond primary to general election in New Hampshire

New Hampshire's first in the nation primary is known for its retail politics, where voters can get to a know a candidate in living rooms and school gymnasiums. President Donald Trump's rally ahead of the New Hampshire Primary did not follow that aesthetic.

Spokespeople for the president's re-election campaign say they hope a pre-primary rally will help them flip New Hampshire in November. (Source: Gray DC)

The president hosted a rally at Southern New Hampshire University's arena, with more than 10,000 expected in attendance.

Much of the media focus in New Hampshire has been on the Democrats, and with good reason. While there are 17 candidates on the Republican ballot, it's all but guaranteed that President Trump will cruise to a dramatic, easy victory here.

Mercedes Schlapp, an advisor for the president's re-election campaign, said they're not here to run-up the results Tuesday, but with the goal of swinging New Hampshire in November's general election. Trump lost the Granite State to Democratic Nominee Hillary Clinton by 2,800 votes in 2016.

Schlapp said the president believes a strong economy will help his chances this year, and doesn't see dramatic shifts in his campaign message here. Asked whether he will once again sell himself as a bi-partisan deal-maker, Schlapp said the growing divide hasn't changed that goal.

As for which candidate the president and his team would like to see win in New Hampshire and beyond. Schlapp, said they're happy to go up against any candidate.

