Advertisement

Trump rally called ‘dangerous move’ in age of coronavirus

President Trump will attend the Daytona 500 on Sunday.
President Trump will attend the Daytona 500 on Sunday.(WSAZ)
By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 14, 2020 at 8:30 AM CDT
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Health experts are questioning President Donald Trump's decision to rally his supporters at a large indoor arena in Oklahoma.

They cite the danger of infection spreading among the crowd and sparking outbreaks when people return to their homes. The COVID-19 case numbers in Oklahoma are low but rising.

The Trump campaign itself acknowledges the risk in a waiver attendees must agree to for the rally this coming Saturday in Tulsa.

Whether the campaign will take any of the precautions advised by state and local health departments is unclear. Oklahoma health authorities say anyone who attends a large public event should get tested for COVID-19 shortly afterward.

Latest News

Movies

Academy delays 2021 Oscars ceremony because of coronavirus

Updated: 1 hours ago
For the fourth time in its history, the Oscars are being postponed.

National

CDC director urges Americans to get flu vaccine during coronavirus pandemic

Updated: 2 hours ago
Experts continue warning about the devastating effects of a second wave of coronavirus cases, but a top U.S. health official says it will be even worse if Americans don’t get a flu shot.

News

First lady announces youth art project on women’s suffrage

Updated: 3 hours ago
The project, “Building the Movement: America's Youth Celebrate 100 Years of Women's Suffrage," will showcase artwork by students in grades three to 12 from all U.S. states and territories.

News

Ezekiel Elliott, other NFL players test positive for coronavirus

Updated: 3 hours ago
Dallas Cowboys player, Ezekiel Elliott, tests positive for coronavirus.

National

US revokes emergency use of malaria drugs for fighting coronavirus

Updated: 4 hours ago
US revokes emergency use of malaria drugs for fighting coronavirus

Latest News

Education

Texas A&M System Regents create $100 million scholarship fund in efforts to “make the A&M System look like Texas”

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Adrienne DeMoss
The scholarship was made with the goal to make the A&M System's universities better reflect the state’s demographics.

News

18 new COVID-19 cases reported in Brazos County

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Michael Oder
18 new COVID-19 cases reported in Brazos County

News

24 Hour Fitness files for bankruptcy, closes 100 gyms

Updated: 4 hours ago
About 300 of the 24 Hour Fitness clubs will remain as the company comes of out of bankruptcy.

News

Two shot at Hearne apartment complex

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Michael Oder
Two people have been shot at an apartment complex in Hearne, according to police.

News

Salvation Army leadership reflects on four years, says goodbye to BCS

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Kathleen Witte
Capts. Paul and Analese Ryerson have been the commanding officers of the local Salvation Army, bringing in record fundraising years and new programs.

National

Senate GOP to restrict police choke holds in emerging bill

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By LISA MASCARO AP Congressional Correspondent
Driven by a rare urgency, Senate Republicans are poised to unveil an extensive package of policing changes that includes new restrictions on police choke holds and other practices as President Donald Trump signals his support following the mass demonstrations over the deaths of George Floyd and other black Americans.