Trunk or Treat event in Bryan collects food for area children

Students at Bryan High School are teaming up with the City of Bryan to host a Trunk or Treat event for a good cause.

Trunk or Treat So Kids Can Eat is Friday, November 2 at the Bryan High School student parking lot from 3:00 to 5:00 p.m.

The community event will feature trunk or treat stations, bounce houses, food vendors, and other fun activities.

Admission is free with five canned goods, which will be donated to the Brazos Valley Food Bank.

Kids are encouraged to wear their Halloween costumes.

For more information, visit bhsvikingtheatre.com.