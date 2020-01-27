Tuesday: Plan for rain, Brazos Valley

Get the rain gear ready. Rain and the off chance for a few rumbles is expected in the Brazos Valley Tuesday.

Here is how we expect the day to play out:

• Morning: If it is not rain that is slowing you down first thing, it will be the fog. Dense fog is expected to develop after midnight, ahead of rain moving in. Once the rain moves in, visibility becomes slightly improved...but by that point it is just the rain that slows you down.

Line of showers, and perhaps a rumble, slides through between 5am and 9am Tuesday morning. Following the line, scattered rain is expected to fill in over much of the area through lunchtime.

• Early Afternoon: Best rain chance heading into the afternoon hours falls east of the Navasota River. A few scattered showers will remain possible as we await a cold front to move through ahead of suppertime.

• Late Afternoon / Early Evening: Last bit of scattered showers swing across the area, west to east, as the beginnings of a cold front take over. Skies will likely clear for a few hours into the evening as a northwest wind blows in.

All said and done, generally less than 1" of rain is expected to fall across the Brazos Valley Tuesday. Temperatures will be slow to warm in the far northeastern reaches of the area -- climbing just shy of 60° by late afternoon. Some sun returning gives those in the far west the opportunity to reach the low 70s before the day's end.

Brisk and chilly mid-50s are in the works post cold front, Wednesday.

A complete timeline and more details on Tuesday's rain can be found in the video above.