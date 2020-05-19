Tuesday afternoon put 2020 in the Brazos Valley's record book

They say history repeats itself...

When the sun broke the horizon Tuesday, the record high for the day was 94°. As the sun drops back below, that record stands.

For the fourth time in Bryan-College Station's recorded history, that high temperature has been reached on the 19th day of May.

This record high was first set 60 years ago in 1960, then tied 43 years later in 2003, then again three years after that in 2006.

The official thermometer at Easterwood Airport reached 94° at 4pm Tuesday. 2020 will be added to the record book as the fourth year to reach this mark.

Weather records have been kept since 1882 in College Station.

Wednesday is expected to bring near-record heat to the area. The temperature to beat for the hottest May 20th ever: 95°, set 87 years ago in 1933.

From the National Weather Service: " Rainfall and temperature data observations began on the campus of Texas A & M College in May 1882. Records were sporadic from 1882 to 1907 and no records are available for 1908 and 1909. Reliable records are available from 1910 to present.

Observations began on the campus of Texas A & M College in May 1882. The station was relocated to the Texas Agricultural Experiment Station main farm located seven miles southwest of the College Station Post Office in January 1954. This station closed April 30, 1958. Other rainfall and temperature observations were taken in Bryan at 2310 23rd Street from September 1, 1913 through March 31, 1947.

A weather station was established at the College Station FAA Airport (originally referred to as Bryan CAA Airport) in August 1951. The FAA Airport Station is now known as Easterwood Field."