Tuesday morning starts in a cloud: Fog expected across the Brazos Valley

Monday brought the Brazos Valley a drippy, soggy, gloomy day. For as long as the rain lasted, it was only able to drop 0.05" to 0.20" in area rain gauges.

Take that saturated ground, light wind, and Gulf moisture in place: fog is expected to develop by Tuesday morning.

After 2am, foggy conditions are expected to spread across the area from south to north. For most, visibility should remain above Dense Fog Advisory levels. That said, you may encounter spots on area roads and highways that it drops to or below 1/4 mile.

Caution and a few extra minutes will be needed for the morning commute -- especially those driving in more rural areas of the Brazos Valley.

While visibilities likely will not be overly concerning for most drivers, Tuesday is expected to bring a gloomy, drizzly, and drippy start. This fog will not act like your typical fog, which normally lifts a few hours after sunrise. Instead, lower clouds may linger over the Brazos Valley through mid-morning, potentially closer to midday for some.

By the lunch hour, cloud ceilings are expected to have lifted. A few spots of rain are not ruled out later in the day, mainly between 3pm and sunset.

More details on what you may drive out to Tuesday morning can be found in the video above.