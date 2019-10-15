Tuesday night storms rattle through the Brazos Valley ahead of next cold front

Tuesday night is one to keep the phone charged with the ringer on next to the bed. The KBTX PinPoint Weather App may chirp at heavy rain and lightning as a few strong storms arrive ahead of the area's next cold front.

The Storm Prediction Center has the Northern Brazos Valley north of Highway 21 under a Marginal Risk for isolated severe weather (dark green below). The marginal risk is the lowest risk on the outlook's scale.

Should a storm come hauling into the area on the strong side, the concerns this evening and overnight could be:

• Brief, heavy rain leading to minor street flooding

• Frequent cloud-to-ground lightning

• Gusty wind 30-40mph or higher

• Small hail between the size of a pea and a dime

Severe weather should be the exception versus the rule with this possible round of rain and thunderstorms.

What about timing? While a few thunderstorms may slide west to east across the Brazos Valley late Tuesday afternoon or early evening, the main window for noisy weather is expected between 11pm Tuesday (north) and 6am Wednesday (south/southeast).

PinPoint Forecast Radar shown below

Behind Wednesday's pre-sunrise cold front, temperatures are expected to fall to the low and mid-60s by early to mid-morning. If sunshine returns in the afternoon, thermometers are set to reach the very comfortable low 70s. If overcast skies hold thick, highs may only climb to the upper 60s by late day.