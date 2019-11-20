Turkey bowling part of Davila's Fall Family Festival

Kids are usually warned to not play with their food. Things were different Wednesday night at Davila Middle School's Fall Family Festival.

The fun centered around turkey bowling. Students were encouraged to roll a frozen turkey toward their target, two-liter bottles of soda.

Event organizers say the sixth annual festival is a way for family members to have a night of fun and get some useful items they can enjoy during the holiday season.

Students playing the games got to choose non-perishable food items as their prizes.

"Our job is to be a part of this community and a value to our families, whether that be obviously through education but also through service," said Shannon McGehee, Davila Middle School Principal. "Part of what we stand for in Bryan ISD, Dr. Whitbeck will tell you, is being essential. And having kids have a good, restful holiday and taking stress off parents is a great way to be essential to them."

McGehee says they gave away more than 60 turkeys and 3,000 pounds of food at the festival. She says they were able to do so through their partnership with community businesses and groups.

