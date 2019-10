Twin City Mission is hosting its annual Coat and Blanket Drive.

Now through November, you can donate your new or gently-used coats and blankets to help keep our neighbors in need warm this winter.

Donations boxes can be found all over town until November 18. On November 21 the collected items will be given away in Downtown Bryan at the corner of Bryan Avenue and 22 Street.

For more information or a full list of drop-off locations, visit twincitymission.org.