Twin City Mission giving away coats and blankets

Twin City Mission is giving away coats and blankets on Thursday.

Every year, items are donated by the community to support their neighbors in need.

Thursday, November 21, 1,200 coats, blankets, sleeping bags, gloves, and other items will be given away from 9:00 a.m until 4:00 p.m. or the items run out. You can find the giveaway in Downtown Bryan at Bryan Avenue and 22nd Street.

The giveaway is open to anyone who needs a little extra warmth this winter.

For more information, visit twincitymission.org.