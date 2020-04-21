Twin City Mission partners with Aggieland Outfitters for Food Drive

A special food drive is happening to combat Food Insecurity in our area.

Twin City Mission is partnering with Aggieland Outfitters for a FOOD4KIDS Food Drive. It started after one of Twin City Missions' families had a need for food.

"A lot of families that we serve are low-income families and then with the COVID-19 pandemic, you know, a lot of them are out of jobs," said Johnny Martinez, Twin City Mission Family Support Specialist.

Tuesday morning staff with Twin City Mission were collecting canned goods and non-perishable items.

"This is just one way where we can at least put food on their table for them today while we as a community try to rebuild and reopen and get things back open again," said Ron Crozier with Twin City Mission.

If you missed today, their truck will also be the Aggieland Outfitters parking lot this coming Thursday, Apr. 23 and next Tuesday, Apr. 28 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. You can drop by donations when their truck is there or also bring them to the business.