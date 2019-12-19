Twin City Mission remembering homeless community members

The Twin City Mission is doing something special for the longest night of the year.

The night of Saturday, December 21 is officially the longest night of the year also known as the winter solstice. The Twin City Mission will be holding a candlelight ceremony.

The purpose of this is to recognize and remember individuals in our community that have either stayed at the shelter or have been homeless and passed away. The service will give people the opportunity to read the names of those who have passed on and talk about the person.

The event will begin at 6:00 p.m. at the Doug Weedon Shelter for Hope.