Two Bryan police officers injured after accidental shooting

Two Bryan police officers were injured Wednesday night after a gun accidentally went off at the police station.

According to officials, two officers with the department's Tactical Response Team were injured when the gun went off. They were taken to CHI St. Joseph Regional Health Hospital to be treated.

Both officers were released the same night.

The department says an administrative review of policies, procedures, and training will take place to determine what can be done to ensure that similar incidents never occur.

Their primary concern is the safety and well-being of the officers and the department as a whole, the release said.

No other details were immediately released.