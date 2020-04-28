Two SSC employees thrown from ATV at Texas A&M University Rellis campus

Two SSC employees were thrown from an ATV in an accident at the Texas A&M University Rellis campus.

At approximately 7:40 a.m. on April 28, Texas A&M University Police responded to an accident on Rellis Parkway.

According to university police, two SSC employees in an ATV were traveling on Rellis Parkway and were attempting to make a left-hand turn into lot 1000 when the ATV was struck by another vehicle trying to pass the ATVr.

Both passengers in the ATV were thrown from the vehicle, and were transported to CHI St. Joseph Health Regional Hospital for non-life threatening injuries.