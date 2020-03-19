Two Texas DPS employees test positive for coronavirus

The Texas Department of Public Safety announced late Thursday two of its employees tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

One employee works with recruiting at its Belton office. The employee was last at the office on March 16.

The other is a Driver's License office employee in Carrollton who was last in the office on March 13.

"Public safety is our number one concern, and the department will work in conjunction with public health authorities to provide any additional information necessary to notify the public of these positive cases," DPS said.

The agency said it continues to follow guidelines set by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the Texas Department of State Health Services (DSHS) related to the COVID-19 pandemic.