Two people are facing criminal charges related to an arson investigation in Leon County.

The Leon County Sheriff's Office this week announced the arrests of Franshea Batten, of Hilltop Lakes, and Randy McCoy of Normangee.

Both are charged with arson and were arrested without incident.

Their arrests are connected to the July 5 fire that destroyed a house in the 200 block of Blossom Street in Hilltop Lakes.

The State Fire Marshall's Office assisted with the investigation.