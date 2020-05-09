Two area correctional officers’ deaths possibly related to COVID-19

The Texas Department of Criminal Justice has announced that two additional correctional officers in the Brazos Valley have died after receiving a COVID-19 diagnosis.

Maria Mendez, 59, worked at the Wynne Unit in Huntsville and was an 11-year veteran of the force.

Mendez tested positive for the virus in April. On April 15, she was taken to Methodist Hospital in Houston and placed on a ventilator. She died on May 9.

Jesse Bolton, 62, worked at the Eastham Unit in Houston County and was a 12-year veteran of the force.

On May 6, Bolton began feeling ill with “stroke-like symptoms” and was taken to the hospital. He was tested for COVID-19, and the test came back negative. He was transferred to Conroe Regional Hospital and place on life support.

Bolton was pronounced dead on May 8. A second test for COVID-19 returned positive.

According to the TDJ website as of May 9:

“In total there have been 7 TDCJ employee deaths that have a preliminary cause of COVID-19. There have also been 27 offender deaths with a preliminary COVID-19 cause and an additional 17 offender deaths that are under investigation and pending preliminary autopsy results.

“In total there are 582 TDCJ employees, staff or contractors who have tested positive for COVID-19 and 1427 offenders who have tested positive. There are now 82 employees and 371 offenders who have medically recovered from COVID-19.

“20,277 offenders are on medical restriction because they may have had contact with either an employee or offender with a positive or pending COVID-19 test.”

